1 injured in shooting involving police on RTD bus

The shooting happened Sunday evening on a #15 bus near the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Moline Street.

AURORA, Colo. — One person was injured in a shooting involving Aurora police on a Regional Transportation District bus Sunday evening, the Aurora Police Department said.

Police said the shooting happened Sunday evening on a #15 bus near the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Moline Street. At least one Aurora police officer fired their weapon on the bus, APD said.

Police said one person was taken to the hospital. There's no word on their current condition. No other injuries were reported.

The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team will investigate the shooting. RTD said they are cooperating with the investigation.

All lanes of Colfax are closed between Macon Street and Oswego Street due to the investigation, APD said.

Around 9:45 p.m., Aurora police said officers are working two separate armed pursuits in the same area. Those chases were not related to the shooting, police said.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

