Denver police looking for suspects in shooting of cat

The incident happened on Oct. 16 in the 600 block of North Meade Street, according to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is searching for two suspects in the deadly shooting of a cat.

According to a bulletin from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, the victim's pet cat was outside their home in the 600 block of North Meade Street at around 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 16 when the suspects used a handgun to shoot the cat with a single round. The cat died of its injuries at the scene.

Information provided by police on the suspects is limited. One suspect, the driver, is described as a white or Hispanic male. The other suspect, the passenger, is described as a heavy-build female.

The bulletin said the vehicle they were in appears to be a gray 2019 or 2020 Chevy Malibu sedan.

