Fort Collins neighborhood put on shelter-in-place after shooting

A woman was shot and transported to a hospital, and law enforcement took a suspect into custody, according to the Sheriff's Office.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins neighborhood was told to shelter in place early Saturday as officers took a shooting suspect into custody, authorities said.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) and Fort Collins Police responded to a call about 12:30 a.m. of a woman who had been shot in the 300 block of Sitzman Way, according to a press release. That area was on the western edge of Fort Collins.

The woman and a witness fled to a nearby grocery store, where they were met by law enforcement and medical personnel. The woman was transported to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery, the release says. LCSO provided no more information on her condition.

LCSO said they established a perimeter around the home on Sitzman Way, and nearby residents were asked to shelter-in-place as a warrant was being prepared, authorities said.

About 5 a.m, Larimer County Regional SWAT entered the home and took a man into custody, the release says.

This case was ongoing, and LCSO said there was no immediate threat to the public. LCSO said the suspect's name and charges would be released later.

Anyone with information can contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

