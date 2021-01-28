Arrest made in parking lot shooting that critically injured child

Guadalupe Jose Villanueva, 19, was arrested in El Paso, Texas in connection to the shooting of the child and a man, Denver Police said.

DENVER — A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a double shooting in December that left a child critically injured, Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

DPD said Guadalupe Jose Villanueva, 19, was taken into custody on Sunday in El Paso, Texas after community tips helped investigators identify him as the suspect.



Villanueva is being held on the following charges, according to DPD:

First-degree attempted murder with extreme indifference

First-degree assault

Second-degree attempted murder

Villanueva is currently being held in Texas and is awaiting extradition to Colorado, DPD said.

According to DPD, officers responded to 2969 South Federal Boulevard at about 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 following reports of a shooting. That's near West Bates Avenue and is not far from the former Colorado Heights University campus.

Responding officers discovered two victims, a man and a child, police said.

The adult victim injured in the shooting said he spotted a vehicle parked in a handicapped parking spot with its tire up on a curb and began taking pictures, according to police. As he was taking those pictures, the man driving the car came out of a business and began firing a gun toward the man, DPD said.

The man was hit and injured, but was later released from the hospital, and according to DPD it's unclear if the suspect and the adult victim had any prior interactions.

A young child who was sitting inside a van in the parking lot was also hit by gunfire and critically injured. DPD said they don't believe the child was targeted and said the child was there with family to pick up food.

A month later, DPD said the child remains in critical condition but is now expected to survive her injuries.

