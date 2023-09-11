Police investigating 2 deaths along popular Denver bike path

Denver Police believe the killings are related.

DENVER — Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing two people near a popular bike path.

The first victim, a woman, was found shot to death just before 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 6 near the South Platte River bike path under Interstate 70 near 45th Avenue and Washington Street , Denver Police (DPD) said.

Three days later, just after midnight on Sept. 9, a man was found shot to death, also along the South Platte River bike path near West Florida Avenue and South Platte River Drive, police said.

Investigators said early evidence leads them to believe the killings are related.

Police said both victims appear to have been experiencing homelessness, but neither homicide took place immediately near an encampment.

Anyone with information on either of the killings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.