Suspect arrested in connection with fatal Lakewood stabbing

The stabbing happened Saturday at a home on West Jewell Circle, according to Lakewood police.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man is facing murder charges after another man was fatally stabbed in Lakewood Saturday, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

Police said just before 7 a.m. Saturday, they were called to a home on West Jewell Circle, which is in the area of Jewell Avenue and Utah Avenue. The caller reported that their roommate had fainted, according to police. The victim, 20-year-old Rodrigo Villa-Espinoza of Lakewood, was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police found that Espinoza had been stabbed in the upper torso with a blunt object. After speaking with the other residents of the home, they arrested a suspect, 22-year-old Kevin Pineda-Silva of Lakewood.

Pineda-Silva was jailed on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

