Suspect identified in Lakewood shooting that killed man

Police said Brian Alarcon-Palma, 23, of Aurora is wanted on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with Jose Mendoza-Ortiz's death.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo — Police are searching for a 23-year-old man who is wanted on suspicion of murder in connection with a shooting in Lakewood last week.

The Lakewood Police Department said the victim was found dead around 1 a.m. Dec. 6. He was laying on the sidewalk in the area of West 13th Avenue and Pierce Street and had several apparent gunshot wounds, police said. He has been identified as Jose Mendoza-Ortiz, 26.

Police said Brian Alarcon-Palma, 23, of Aurora is wanted on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with Mendoza-Ortiz's death.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lakewood police tip line at 303-763-6800.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.



SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.