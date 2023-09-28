Police said a teenager was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Commerce City Police Department said it is investigating a shooting that occurred inside a McDonald's on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at the McDonald's at 60th Avenue and East Parkway Drive, police said in a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 1:04 p.m.

According to police, a 16-year-old teenager was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The restaurant is currently closed, police said.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is received.

