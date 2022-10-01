Teen skier seriously injured in collision, deputies looking for suspect

Eagle County Sheriff's Office is looking for man in his 60s after a boy suffered multiple injuries including a broken clavicle at Beaver Creek Ski Resort.

BEAVER CREEK, Colo — Investigators are searching for the suspect in a ski collision that left a teen seriously injured at Beaver Creek Ski Resort, Eagle County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Sunday when an unknown adult mall collided with the 13-year-old victim.

The teen was making "s turns" near the bottom of the Grubstake Trail, just above the Upper Express Lift, when he said an older man "straight-lining it" toward him at a high rate of speed who appeared to be out of control took him out, according to the sheriff's office.

The teen suffered multiple injuries including a broken clavicle, according to the sheriff's office

The suspect was described as being a man in his 60s wearing black pants, an older-looking black or gray jacket, goggles with a red strap and purple lenses, an older-looking black helmet and green and black skis, according to the sheriff's office.

He was also described as having sunspots on his face and no facial hair, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said the victim, who was skiing with an adult friend and their child, was the only witness of the collision.

The adult and the child said they did remember a man similar to the suspect description, who briefly stopped to say sorry to the victim after picking himself back up, according to the sheriff's office.

The "Duties of a Skier" as defined in Colorado law requires anyone involved in a collision with another skier to give their name and current address to the person injured in the collision, and an employee of the ski area operator or a member of ski patrol.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff's office at 970-328-8500, or callers can remain anonymous by submitting tips through Eagle County Crime Stoppers and be eligible for a reward. You can contact them at 970-328-7007 or submit tips online.

