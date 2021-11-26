Three suspects wanted for three arsons in Erie

"You could really cause a lot of harm and potentially you know threaten people's lives with that kind of behavior," a homeowner said.

ERIE, Colo. — Over the last month, there have been three fires intentionally set in Erie; police said they are looking for three people connected to the arsons.

The first fire was reported on November 11 around 2 a.m. The two most recent fires were reported just a half-mile down the road from the initial fire on Harris Court. That incident happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 21.

“You could really cause a lot of harm and potentially you know threaten people’s lives with that kind of behavior,” Jill Goodwin-Helgerson, a homeowner impacted by one of the arsons, said.

Goodwin-Helgerson and her husband spotted the suspects on their phone surveillance app. She said they witnessed the three light a bag full of yard debris on fire at her front door before running off.

“We basically went running out the door and he grabbed the bag and went running into the driveway and put it out and noticed another bag just across the street on fire,” Goodwin-Helgerson said.

“Like why us? Why were we targeted? Why were the other homes? I mean it seems random. I can’t think of anybody or any reason why we would be a target of anything.”

Erie Police are looking for help in identifying the people. Police did not have good descriptions of the three people. The people were all wearing dark-colored sweatshirts; the images display the sweatshirts as white, police said.

“Very disheartening,” Goodwin-Helgerson, said. “All the possibilities of what could have happened had we not literally been out the door in seconds how bad it could have quickly been.”

Anyone with information on the arsons or the people in the photos is asked to call Erie Police through Boulder County dispatch at (303) 441-4444.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded, and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.