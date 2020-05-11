Affidavit: Suspect strangled child, shot babysitter near Windsor

The 6-year-old girl was injured, but survived. The 32-year-old man was killed in the shooting.

WINDSOR, Colorado — A Fort Collins man is accused of shooting and killing a man who was babysitting a 6-year-old girl, and injuring that child by strangling her, an affidavit for the suspect's arrest says.

Trevor George, 32, was arrested on Friday and is being held on several charges including suspicion of first-degree murder, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO).

>> The video above aired on Oct. 31.

On Friday, the affidavit says the child's mother asked Ryan Ray Rogina, 30, to babysit her daughter because she and three friends were going to be going to a bar.

The women told police they stopped back by the home in the 7900 block of Weld 62, also known as Crossroads Boulevard, around 9:35 p.m. to leave some of their cars there, the affidavit says. At that time, the affidavit says Rogina was awake and had already put the 6-year-old child to bed.

They arrived back at the home at about 1 a.m. and saw Rogina's body in the driveway, the affidavit says.

One of the women called 911, according to the affidavit, while the child's mother ran inside to check on her daughter. The affidavit says that as she ran toward the girl's bedroom she was met by the suspect who held a gun to her head.

The woman told police he left and she was able to get to her daughter, the affidavit says. She noticed the girl was crying and her "eyes appeared to 'bulging' out of her head," the affidavit says.

The other three women also ran into the home and they all hid in a crawl space until police arrived, the affidavit says.

George was taken into custody Friday afternoon at a gas station near East Mulberry Street and Greenfield Court in Fort Collins after investigators were able to connect him with a stolen Dodge Charger Hellcat.

WCSO put out an alert about that vehicle, and it was spotted headed south on Interstate 25. When George exited at Mulberry, officers followed him and then "converged" on him at the gas station, a WCSO spokesperson said.

A stun gun was deployed to take him into custody. According to WCSO, members of Fort Collins Police Services, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) and Colorado State Patrol were at the scene.

Police also found drugs, including what they believe is methamphetamine and heroine, in George's possession, the affidavit says.

George has been charged with:

Murder in the first degree - after deliberation

Murder in the first degree - felony murder

Criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree

Crime of violence

Assault in the first degree

Child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury

Aggravated robbery

First degree burglary

Second degree burglary

Criminal attempt to commit robbery

Aggravated motor vehicle theft in the first degree (2 counts)

Menacing (4 counts)

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Theft

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

An advisement hearing is scheduled for Thursday, November 5, at 8:30 a.m.