Man pleads guilty to 1 count related to fatal hit-and-run

Erik Alvarenga was arrested in January after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in Westminster.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash in January pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of leaving the scene of an accident, according to court records.

Erik Bryant Alvarenga, 25, was originally charged with six counts after a car hit a pedestrian around 8:20 p.m. Jan. 19 at West 70th Avenue and Federal Boulevard. The car left the scene.

Alvarenga was arrested after someone led officers to a car they recognized on the Westminster Police Department's Facebook page. Based on damage to the car, detectives believed it was the vehicle in the crash, and the registered owner of the car, Alvarenga, was taken into custody, police said at the time.

The other five counts he was facing were being dismissed, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Alvarenga is scheduled to be sentenced on March 11 in Adams County District Court.

He was originally charged with:

Leaving the scene of an accident involving death (Class 3 felony)

Vehicular homicide (Class 4 felony)

False reporting (Class 3 misdemeanor)

No insurance (Class 1 traffic offense)

2 counts of insurance fraud (Class 5 felony)

