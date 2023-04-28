Woman killed in murder-suicide, Denver Police say

Macy Machetta and Slaton Fenci were found dead in a car in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, police said.

DENVER — A woman and a man died in a suspected murder-suicide Saturday, Denver Police said.

Officers responded around 11 a.m. for a call of two unresponsive people inside a parked car in a parking lot near the 1000 block of North Washington Street, police said.

The officers found a man and a woman, both dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside the car. Evidence indicated the man shot the woman before turning the gun on himself in a suspected domestic violence incident, police said.

The victim was identified as Macy Machetta, 20 by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner. Her death was ruled a homicide caused by a gunshot wound.

The suspect was identified as Slaton Fenci, 22, and his death was ruled a suicide caused by a gunshot wound.

