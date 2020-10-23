Most Aurora students moving back to remote learning

Preschool, kindergarten and students with special needs will continue in-person learning.

AURORA, Colo. — Most students in the Aurora Public School (APS) district will be moving back to remote learning starting Monday.

According to an update from the district, students in grades 1-8 who had moved into a hybrid model of learning last week will now be going back to fully remote learning due to the continued increase in COVID-19 cases.

The following groups of students will continue with in-person learning:

Preschool and kindergarten students

Students with special needs on an Individualized Education Plan (IEP) who require in-person learning

Newcomer students who are in the early stages of English language development

Career and Technical Education students at Pickens Technical College

APS had previously delayed the return to in-person learning for high school students.

Adams, Arapahoe and Denver counties have all announced new COVID-19 restrictions aimed at slowing the virus' spread, including limits on the sizes of gatherings.

>>> Watch the video above for a look at the new restrictions.

As hospitalizations and positivity continue to rise in Colorado, other school districts have also changed their plans due to the increased presence of COVID-19 in the state.

This includes Denver Public Schools, where older students will also continue remote learning due to an uptick in cases.

Many school districts have dashboards demonstrating the novel coronavirus’ activity in their community.