x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Education

Most Aurora students moving back to remote learning

Preschool, kindergarten and students with special needs will continue in-person learning.

AURORA, Colo. — Most students in the Aurora Public School (APS) district will be moving back to remote learning starting Monday.

According to an update from the district, students in grades 1-8 who had moved into a hybrid model of learning last week will now be going back to fully remote learning due to the continued increase in COVID-19 cases.

The following groups of students will continue with in-person learning: 

  • Preschool and kindergarten students
  • Students with special needs on an Individualized Education Plan (IEP) who require in-person learning
  • Newcomer students who are in the early stages of English language development
  • Career and Technical Education students at Pickens Technical College

 >> Read the full update here.

APS had previously delayed the return to in-person learning for high school students.

RELATED: Aurora delays in-person learning for high school students due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Adams, Arapahoe and Denver counties have all announced new COVID-19 restrictions aimed at slowing the virus' spread, including limits on the sizes of gatherings. 

>>> Watch the video above for a look at the new restrictions. 

As hospitalizations and positivity continue to rise in Colorado, other school districts have also changed their plans due to the increased presence of COVID-19 in the state.

RELATED: Some Denver students will continue remote learning through Nov. 6

This includes Denver Public Schools, where older students will also continue remote learning due to an uptick in cases.

Many school districts have dashboards demonstrating the novel coronavirus’ activity in their community.

RELATED: Districts utilize online dashboards to provide details about COVID-19 in schools

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Education stories from 9NEWS