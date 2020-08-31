Bat tests positive for rabies in Boulder County

Two family dogs were found playing with a rabid bat outside their home in Boulder.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Two family dogs were found playing with a bat outside their home in Boulder. The bat was confirmed to be positive for rabies, Boulder County Public Health (BCPH) said Monday.

Each of the dogs in Boulder County has received a rabies booster shot and will need to be watched for 45 days for signs of illness.

This is the seventh animal (six bats, one dog) to test positive for rabies in Boulder County this season, according to BCPH. So far in 2020, 69 animals from Colorado have tested positive for rabies, according to BCPH.

Rabies is always fatal unless it is treated before any symptoms appear.

“When COVID-19 required most of us to stay home, many people got new pets to spend time with,” said Carol McInnes, BCPH environmental health specialist. “This is an important reminder to all pet owners to be sure that their dogs, cats, and ferrets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations. If they’re not, they should call their veterinary clinic to schedule the rabies shot as soon as possible.”

BCPH said that while it's normal to find a bat hanging under the eaves of a house, under a porch overhang, or hidden behind shutters or gutters, a bat on the ground is an indication that something could be wrong.

Humans are most commonly exposed to rabies when they interact with wildlife, take a bat away from a family pet, pick a bat up off the ground, or try to remove a bat from their house.

“The best thing you can do is to make sure your pet’s vaccinations are up-to-date and keep them from interacting with wild animals,” said McInnes. “Unfortunately, when a pet is not vaccinated and has had contact with an animal infected with rabies, they must be quarantined, or even worse, euthanized.”

To reduce risk of exposure to rabies:

DO NOT handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly. Contact animal control to collect the animal.

Thoroughly wash any wound caused by an animal with soap and water, and seek medical attention immediately.

Keep vaccinations current for all dogs, cats, and ferrets. Keep cats and ferrets inside and keep outdoor dogs under direct supervision.

Contact your local public health department or animal control if people or pets have been bitten or exposed to a bat.

Contact your local animal control officer to collect the bat for rabies testing.

For general information about rabies, visit BoulderCountyVector.org.