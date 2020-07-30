About two out of every five COVID-19 outbreaks have happened in healthcare settings like nursing homes

Outbreaks in Colorado restaurants, law enforcement agencies, jails, homeless shelters, grocery stores and elsewhere showed up in the weekly CDPHE data.

COLORADO, USA — Approximately two out of every five COVID-19 outbreaks have happened in a healthcare setting like nursing homes, according to a 9Wants to Know analysis of outbreak data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Most healthcare outbreaks occurred in a skilled nursing facility, but there are a handful of outbreaks within inpatient locations new to the data - like psychiatry and opioid treatment centers.

According to the data, 86 outbreaks happened in skilled nursing facilities and 59 occurred in assisted living facilities.

Between 10% and 14% of Colorado's statewide COVID-19 cases are part of one of those healthcare outbreaks and between 44% and 53% of the statewide deaths among COVID-19 cases are also connected to these facilities.



The state added 134 confirmed cases and 9 more confirmed deaths in healthcare outbreaks this week, the largest increase in the last five weeks of reported data.

Homeless population

There have been four COVID-19 outbreaks at homeless shelters, all of which are in Denver. There are are at least 100 homeless people with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Denver outside of a shelter.

The largest shelter outbreak is in the New Genesis Transitional Living Shelter, which has 35 confirmed resident cases and 3 confirmed staff cases. The shelter at the National Western Complex had 19 confirmed staff cases before being marked as “resolved” on July 21. According to CDPHE’s website, an outbreak is considered over “28 days have passed with no new illness.”

In total, there are 177 confirmed coronavirus cases tied to the homeless population. That’s one more confirmed case than last week.

Jails and prisons

There are 1,321 total confirmed cases and five confirmed deaths connected to outbreaks at 14 jails and prisons in Colorado. The worst outbreak is at Sterling Correctional Facility, where 564 inmates have a confirmed case. However, there have not been any new cases since last week.

The outbreak at Buena Vista Correctional Complex expanded by 58 confirmed resident and staff cases from last week. There are 192 total confirmed cases between inmates and staff at the facility.

Restaurants and bars

There are 31 active outbreaks in restaurants/bars in Colorado.

A total of 185 confirmed COVID-19 cases are tied to restaurant/bar outbreaks. That means 9% of all coronavirus outbreaks have been in a bar or restaurant.

Of those, 44 remain active.

Grocery stores

All but two of the state’s 16 grocery store outbreaks have been resolved. According to CDPHE’s website, an outbreak is considered over “28 days have passed with no new illness.”

Within those 16 outbreaks, there have been 122 confirmed staff cases and two staff deaths.

Miscellaneous

Three law enforcement agencies had small outbreaks beginning last week. Colorado State Patrol and the Delta County Sheriff’s Office each have three staff members with confirmed COVID-19 cases. The Englewood Police Department has two confirmed cases.

The Kappa Sigma Fraternity at Colorado State University has seven confirmed cases among residents. The CSU Athletics program has eight confirmed cases and nine probable cases.

All outbreaks by resident severity:

All outbreaks by staff severity: