Polis to provide update on Colorado's COVID-19 response

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) will provide an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Friday.

Polis will be joined by State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy with the Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE), who will be providing an update on the state's modeling data.

Polis said Wednesday that by the end of February, 70% of Coloradans over age 70 will be vaccinated for COVID-19.

He made the comments during a briefing where state leaders also provided more details about how people in the age group can access the vaccine.

"We do ask people to be patient," said Dr. Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). "Everyone who is eligible will not be able to receive one right away."

Currently, the state is receiving about 70,000 vaccines per week. There are an estimated 187,000 people in Phase 1A, which includes high-risk healthcare workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes about 1.3 million people.

Also on Wednesday, Polis extended an executive order mandating Coloradans wear masks in public places for the ninth time.

The original order was issued April 17, 2020, and directed essential workers and those in government functions to wear masks. The mandate became statewide to all Coloradans over the age of 10 and for all indoor, public places on July 16, 2020.