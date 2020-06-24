Colorado governor to provide weekly update on COVID-19

Gov. Jared Polis is set to speak at 12:30 p.m. Once his briefing beings, you can watch it live inside this article.

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) on Wednesday will provide his weekly update about the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Polis announced that he would move to do one briefing per week, which is down from the three times a week during the height of the virus outbreak.

When he spoke last Thursday, Polis said Colorado has continued to see a downward trend of new COVID-19 cases, but emphasized the continued need to wear masks in public and to exercise personal responsibility to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Over the weekend, the governor's office announced that he signed executive orders extending the state of disaster declaration and requiring employees of public transit and critical businesses to wear face masks.

He also issued an executive order extending the disaster declaration that also provides additional funding for COVID-19 response activities.

The other order directs the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to issue a public health order "requiring that employees, contractors and others providing services for Mass Transportation Operations and Critical Businesses where employees, contractors, or others who interact in close proximity" wear medical or non-medical cloth face coverings over the mouth and nose.

The order does provide an exemption if wearing a mask would inhibit an individual's heath.