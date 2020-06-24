Denver city leaders to update COVID-19 response

Mayor Michael Hancock and public health officials will speak at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and city health officials will provide an update Wednesday morning regarding the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hancock will joined by Denver Public Health & Environment Executive Director Bob McDonald and Office of Emergency Management Executive Director Matt Mueller at a briefing set to begin at 10:30 a.m.

This is the first briefing related to COVID-19 in June from the city as restrictions have continued to be relaxed.

Face coverings continue to be mandatory while inside of, or waiting in line to enter, any retail or commercial business, any location or facility offering government or health care services and while waiting for or riding on public transportation.

In recent weeks many businesses and entertainment facilities have opened. They include places like the Denver Zoo and other museums within the city.

Many services have also resumed included limited in-person services at city libraries.

At his last briefing, Hancock addressed a budget shortfall due to COVID-19 and said they had launched free testing and working to increase their ability for contact tracing.