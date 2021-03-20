13 new COVID-19 outbreaks reported in Larimer County, but sizes of outbreaks begin to wane

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Larimer County reported 13 new COVID-19 outbreaks this week — with 44 cases among them — but the overall number of cases in each outbreak continues to decline.
>> Video above: Colorado may roll back more restrictions and change its COVID-19 dial again
There are currently 3,487 cases of COVID-19 associated with 71 active outbreaks in Larimer County, according to new data released Wednesday by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The largest new outbreaks this week were reported at Berthoud High School, with eight cases among students, and at Auto Collision Experts, 900 E. Lincoln Ave., Fort Collins, with six staff cases.
