Englewood passes emergency order requiring masks in businesses

The new mask mandate goes into effect July 9 for anyone in the city over the age of 5.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Englewood is the latest Colorado city to enact a mask mandate in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Englewood City Council voted on Monday to issue an emergency order mandating mask-wearing for all residents when they are outside of their home.

Starting June 9, anyone over the age of 5 will be required to wear a face covering while inside businesses, government offices and public transit.

"Requiring face coverings is intended to preserve the health and well-being of Englewood citizens, as well as to stem the spread of the virus and prevent the economic harms to the City’s business community associated with more extreme measures to control the spread of COVID-19, such as State mandated business shut-down orders," a release from the City of Englewood says.

>Video above: How effectively do masks protect you from coronavirus?

According to the order, masks must be worn in the following situations:

When inside, or in line to enter, any retail or commercial business or governmental service.

When obtaining services at healthcare operations

When waiting for or riding on public transportation (including without limitation any bus, RTD bus, or RTD light rail), paratransit, or while they are riding in a taxi, private car service, or ride-sharing vehicle.

Drivers of any public transportation, ride-sharing vehicle or any other vehicle for hire must wear a face covering while driving within Englewood, regardless of whether a member of the public is in the vehicle, the order says.

Residents do not need to wear a face covering while driving alone or with other members of the same family.

The order also states that all retail and commercial businesses must require their employees, contractors, owners, and volunteers to wear a face covering at the workplace and when performing work off-site any time that person is:

Interacting in person with any member of the public

Working in any space visited by members of the public, such as by way of example and without limitation, reception areas, grocery store or pharmacy aisles, service counters, public restrooms, cashier and checkout areas, waiting rooms, service areas, and other spaces used to interact with the public, regardless of whether anyone from the public is present at the time

Working in any space where food is prepared or packaged for sale or distribution to others

Working in or walking through common areas such as hallways, stairways, elevators, and parking facilities; or

In any room or enclosed area when other people (except for members of the person’s own household or residence) are present.

There is no statewide order requring masks in Colorado, but local governments have been approving their own sets of rules for face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic.