Fort Lewis College to require students receive COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus in the fall

Colorado college students are already required to receive vaccines for measles, mumps and rubella.

DURANGO, Colo. — Fort Lewis College is among the first institutions of higher learning in the nation to require students receive a COVID-19 vaccination before returning to campus for the fall semester.

"A broadly vaccinated student body provides our best hope for returning to the hands-on, inclusive and personalized learning environment that we all know and love," a bulletin from the university's website reads. "FLC takes seriously our role in protecting the health of Durango and surrounding communities, some of which were the hardest-hit by COVID-19. For these reasons, it is vitally important that all our students are vaccinated."

The public liberal arts college in Durango has an enrollment of around 3,300 students. Those students will be required to upload a photocopy of their vaccination card to the Fort Lewis app.

Students will be allowed to request an exemption from the vaccine requirement based on a disability or medical condition, religious belief or other classification. These exemptions will have to be approved, and students without vaccinations could be excluded from campus events in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Colorado State Law already requires that college students submit proof they have received two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccines. Additional vaccines are required by Colorado K-12 schools and childcare centers, though families can ask for exemptions.

Other universities in Colorado have not yet taken the step of requiring that students be vaccinated for COVID-19. University of Colorado-Boulder said while the shot isn't required, it is strongly encouraged for all students and faculty.

Colorado State University has a similar policy for students and faculty, but it did say some employees who work with COVID-19 testing and in the health center may be required to get a vaccine.

Universities in Colorado have accounted for some of the largest COVID-19 outbreaks in the state, and the one at CU-Boulder prompted unprecedented health measures over the fall.

Last month, Rutgers University in New Jersey announced that it will require its 71,000 students and staff to get a COVID-19 vaccine before the fall semester.

NBC News reports that other large universities -- including the University of California system -- have not yet announced that they will require a COVID-19 vaccine before the fall, but that they are strongly encouraging students to receive them.