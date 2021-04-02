How to share your COVID-19 vaccine news tips with 9NEWS

Fill out the form in this article to share your coronavirus vaccine news tips with a team of 9NEWS journalists looking into the topic as it pertains to Colorado.

DENVER — As more and more Coloradans become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, issues are arising regarding equity, the ease of signing up for appointments, access and more.

More than a dozen 9NEWS reporters, producers and photojournalists have been assigned to a team focused on stories around these very issues.

That is where you come in.

We need you to share your vaccine experiences, questions and news tips with us so that we can continue to cover and learn more about the issue.

To share your news tips and questions about the COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado, fill out the form below. You can also text 303-871-1491.

For all of 9NEWS' coverage of COVID-19 vaccinations in Colorado, head to 9news.com/vaccine.

The graphic below shows the current vaccine distribution list from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).