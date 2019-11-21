DENVER — Vitalant is encouraging the Colorado community to give to others this holiday season by donating blood.

“Donations tend to drop during the holiday season because people are traveling or busy spending time with their families,” said Vitalant Senior Director of Donor Recruitment Charlie Propernick. “There are many patient needs that still have to be met every day in the many hospitals we serve.”

While most donors give whole blood, platelet donors are also needed. Platelets are primarily used in the treatment of patients undergoing chemotherapy and the shelf life is only five days, according to Vitalant.

Starting Thursday, Nov. 21, donors at Vitalant donation centers and blood drives across Colorado will receive an “awesome blood donor” long sleeve T-shirt.

Donors who give at five Vitalant donation centers on Thanksgiving Day will receive a pumpkin pie to take home.

Five Vitalant donation centers are open on Thanksgiving:

Lowry (Denver)

717 Yosemite St.

8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

717 Yosemite St. 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Colorado Springs

3670 Austin Bluffs Parkway, Suite 110

8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

3670 Austin Bluffs Parkway, Suite 110 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Parker

10259 S. Parker Rd., Suite 104

8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

10259 S. Parker Rd., Suite 104 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. 'Southwest Littleton

5066 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Suite 111

8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

5066 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Suite 111 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Westminster

960 W. 124th Ave.

8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

> To make a donation appointment, call 303-363-2300 or visit Vitalant.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about celebrating the holidays in Colorado

RELATED: Where to donate turkeys, food & money ahead of Thanksgiving

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS