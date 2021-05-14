Trial for Mark Redwine set to begin next month

Mark Redwine's trial will begin June 14. He's charged in connection with the 2012 death of his 13-year-old son Dylan.

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — Mark Redwine, who is accused of killing his 13-year-old son in 2012, appeared in court Friday morning, where it was decided his trial will move forward as scheduled next month after numerous delays to due COVID-19.

Redwine is charged in connection with the death of his son Dylan Redwine, who was 13 when he disappeared during a court-ordered visit with his dad in La Plata County around Thanksgiving in 2012. His partial remains were found in June 2013.

It wasn't until 2017 that Redwine was indicted in the case on charges of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

Jury selection is set to begin on June 14, with opening statements likely to happen on June 21 Both sides will have one hour.

Prosecutors said, as part of their case, they plan to do a recreation of Mark Redwine's living room.

During the investigation, DNA testing located Dylan’s blood in multiple locations in his father’s living room – on the couch, a love seat, the floor, the corner of a coffee table and beneath the carpet. A cadaver dog detected the scent of a human body in the same room, around the washing machine, on Redwine’s clothing and in his pickup truck.

His trial has been delayed many times over the years. It was most recently pushed back from April to June and had been previously set for January but was delayed due to health concerns.

In November 2020, jury selection was underway in Mark Redwine's trial when a judge declared a mistrial after his defense attorneys argued in court that several members of the team were experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

That order was granted and jury trials were later suspended until the chief judge for the 6th Judicial District determined that it is safe to move forward with them.

