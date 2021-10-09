2 DPD officers injured in crash

Police said the officers' injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

DENVER — Two police officers were hurt in a crash in Denver Saturday night, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

DPD said the crash in the area of Dahlia Street and East Stapleton Drive North happened just before 10 p.m.

It involved two vehicles, one of which contained two DPD officers, according to police. They were both taken to the hospital with injuries that were considered serious but not life-threatening, DPD said.

The crash happened two minutes after a shooting near East 22nd Avenue and Quebec Street where four people were hurt, police said. It's not clear whether there was any connection between the two incidents.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.

