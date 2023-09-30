1 dead, 2 injured after crash involving RTD bus

The crash between an RTD bus and another vehicle took place around 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 49th Avenue and Race Street, police said.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating a fatal crash between an RTD bus and another vehicle that took place at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

A spokesperson for the department said the crash happened at the intersection of 49th Avenue and Race Street, which is near Elyria Park.

In their initial report, police said three people were taken to a hospital after the crash, one in critical condition and two with unknown injuries. A spokesperson for the department later said the critically injured person died — the others have injuries that are not life-threatening.

None of the injured victims were on the bus, the spokesperson said.

Denver Police said Race Street was closed from 48th Avenue to 49th Avenue It has since reopened.

#Traffic: #DPD is investigating a traffic crash with serious injuries involving a motorist and an RTD bus in the 4900 block of Race St. Three parties were transported to a local hospital. Race St is closed from 48th to 49th. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/3YbYR4aMtX — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 30, 2023

