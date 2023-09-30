1 dead, 2 injured after crash involving RTD bus

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating a fatal crash between an RTD bus and another vehicle that took place at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
A spokesperson for the department said the crash happened at the intersection of 49th Avenue and Race Street, which is near Elyria Park.
In their initial report, police said three people were taken to a hospital after the crash, one in critical condition and two with unknown injuries. A spokesperson for the department later said the critically injured person died — the others have injuries that are not life-threatening.
None of the injured victims were on the bus, the spokesperson said.
Denver Police said Race Street was closed from 48th Avenue to 49th Avenue It has since reopened.
