2 homes destroyed in Arvada fire

The people living there weren't hurt, but a dog and three cats are still missing, the fire department said.

ARVADA, Colo. — Two attached homes were destroyed in a fire in Arvada Saturday that kept firefighters busy for hours.

Arvada Fire said crews responded to the fire on Independence Street near West 69th Avenue just before 3 p.m.

The blaze prompted a two-alarm response, with additional crews coming from West Metro Fire Rescue and Fairmount Fire. A spokesperson said they quickly moved to a defensive attack, which means they were only fighting the fire from outside the structure because it was too dangerous to fight it from the inside.

Arvada Fire said all of the people living there got out safely and were not hurt, but a dog and three cats were still unaccounted for as of Saturday evening.

The spokesperson said the structure is comprised of two homes that were built at different times.

Crews were still at the scene as of 8 p.m. The fire department said the heavy timber the homes are made of made the fire more difficult to put out.

The cause has not been determined.

