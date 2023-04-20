Attorney offers suggestions for patients fighting for records after dentist's arrest

Summerbrook Dental is now closed after Dr. James Craig was arrested on a murder charge, accused of poisoning his wife.

AURORA, Colo. — Patients of a dentist arrested on a murder charge are fighting for their medical records.

Dr. James Craig's practice, Summerbrook Dental in Aurora, is now closed, so no one is answering the phone.

Melissa Limon has seven years of records with Craig, who is accused of poisoning and killing his wife Angela Craig.

Limon quickly found another dentist after she found out about the arrest. Her new dental office can't get her records, either.

"The dentist's office wanted to see what their procedure was or if there was any issues with what happened with the crown, but they were unable to get any information about them," Limon said.

While Craig is behind bars, patients are waiting for someone to transfer the records.

"It could take a while," said Philip Bluestein with Rocky Mountain Healthcare Law. "I think, like I said, the options are to have somebody reach out to the dentist's attorney."

He said another option is to reach out to the Colorado Dental Board, which oversees dentists' licenses. Anyone who experienced problems accessing their records can file a formal online complaint.

"Can't run out and deal with it, but they do have some options and may be able to force some contact with him," Bluestein said.

One patient, Sandi Stinson, said she paid Craig's office $40,000 for new dental implants. She never got them because police arrested Craig before the surgery.

She said she's called Summerbrook Dental more than 10 times, but she can't get in touch with anyone. When she called their number Tuesday, it went right to voicemail.

Because Stinson can't get her money or her records, she found another doctor to finish Craig's work. That is costing her another $22,000.

