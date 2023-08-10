Police to hold news conference on crime trends in Aurora

9NEWS will livestream the 11 a.m. news conference that comes after a 15-year-old boy was killed Sept. 30 at Southlands Mall.

Example video title will go here for this video

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department said it will hold a news conference Monday morning to discuss crime trends in the city.

The news conference follows the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy on Sept. 30 at Southlands Mall. The boy, Raphael Velin, was shot in the parking lot of the shopping center near 6100 Main Street. He was taken to the hospital, where he died and no suspects were taken into custody, police said.

9NEWS will livestream the 11 a.m. news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo said after the Southlands Mall shooting that investigators believe it happened during a preplanned meeting between the people involved. He also said that police have increased patrols at the mall despite saying there was no known threat to shoppers.

The news conference also comes after two other shootings this past weekend.

In one shooting on Sunday in the 9600 block of East Colfax Avenue, the victim was walking down the street when a car pulled up and fired shots. The victim was expected to recover and didn't appear to know the suspect, police said.

Earlier Sunday, two people were shot in an apparent road road incident near East Mississippi Avenue and Chambers Road. Neither victim had injuries that were life-threatening, police said.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

More 9NEWS coverage of Aurora:

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.