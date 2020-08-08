30 people displaced by Aurora condo fire Saturday morning

Seven units were damaged at Red Sky Condominiums, Aurora Fire Rescue said.

AURORA, Colo. — Seven units were damaged during a fire at a condominium complex in Aurora Saturday morning, displacing about 30 people, Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) said.

AFR said the fire started just after 8 a.m. at the Red Sky Condominiums located at 14500 E 2nd Ave.

That's just north of the Aurora city center.

Two units were directly damaged by the fire, and the other five were damaged by water, according to AFR.

No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents, AFR said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.