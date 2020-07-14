Aurora Police officer caught not wearing mask inside coffee shop; department investigating

Aurora Police said they will take action if the officer is found to be in violation of the public health order.

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora Police officer was photographed inside a local coffee shop not wearing a mask.

It's not clear when or where the picture was taken, but the picture was posted in the Denver subreddit thread July 13 and had more than 1,300 comments within 24 hours.

The person who made the Reddit post wrote, "I'd like our local police officers to set better examples for the rest of us."

The picture and the post got a response from Aurora Police at around noon Tuesday.

The department's response reads in part, "the Aurora Police Department is aware of a picture circulating on social media that involves one of our officers not wearing a mask while he orders coffee at a local coffee shop. We are currently looking into the situation and if he is found to be in violation of any public health order or department policy it will be addressed...we apologize for any unease that this incident may have caused the community we serve."

Aurora Police's full statement can be read here.