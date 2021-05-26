Ball Arena increases capacity to 10,500 fans for Avalanche, Nuggets playoff games

Colorado health officials approved increasing the number of fans that can attended games to 57.3% of the arena's capacity.

DENVER — Ball Arena is increasing it's capacity again ahead of the latest playoff games for the Denver Nuggets and the Colorado Avalanche, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) announced on Wednesday.

Both teams will now be allowed to host 10,500 fans per game (57.3% capacity), an increase from 7,750 fans (42.3% capacity) after KSE received approval from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, along with the Denver Department of Public and Environment.

The changes will be in place for both teams next home games.

The Nuggets, who tied their first-round series up with the Portland Trailblazers Monday, will next play at home for Game Five of the series on June 1.

The Avalanche are currently waiting to find out who they will host for the first two games of the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after completing a four-game sweep of the St. Louis Blues last week.

Playoff ticket priority will be given to Avalanche and Nuggets ticket plan holders and partners. Additional ticket information can be found the respective websites for the Avalanche and the Nuggets.

