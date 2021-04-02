Crews search for missing hiker in Boulder County

The 27-year-old Arvada man was overdue to return from a hike near Nederland on Wednesday.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Search and rescue crews in Boulder County are looking for a 27-year-old Arvada man who was overdue to return from a hiking trip on Wednesday evening.

At about 6:18 p.m., Wednesday, Boulder County Communications Center was notified of the missing man who started hiking that morning at about 9:30 a.m., according to a release from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

The man had departed from the Hessie Trailhead near Nederland, where his vehicle was found, BCSO said.

A cell phone ping put his phone near the continental divide trail at about noon on Wednesday, according to the release.

Members from BCSO and from the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group began searching for the missing man, BCSO said. Crews were dispatched on skis, snowshoes and snowmobiles, working through the night, according to the release.

Members searching for the hiker covered a large area of terrain on Wednesday, according to BCSO. Five teams of rescuers were deployed and worked throughout the night, the release said.

Weather conditions have been unfavorable due to the high winds, BCSO said. The search will continue into the daylight hours Thursday, according to the release.