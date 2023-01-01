Boulder's main library to reopen after closure due to meth contamination in air ducts

The phased reopening of the main branch is set to start this week.

BOULDER, Colo. — The City of Boulder is planning to reopen the main library after a temporary closure due to environmental testing showing methamphetamine use in the bathrooms.

City staff said in a news release that the reopening of the main branch would occur in phases. Library patrons can pick up holds starting Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The library said they hope to reopen for full public access on Jan. 9.

“Based on what we’ve learned in the past couple of weeks and with the remediation plans we’re enacting, I’m confident there is no ongoing health risk,” Library Director David Farnan said. "We are eager to welcome community members back to the library as soon as possible.”

The library at 1001 Arapahoe Ave. has been closed since Dec. 20, when air duct testing showed high levels of methamphetamine contamination, which were far above state thresholds.

“Methamphetamine use has dramatically increased as a challenge over the past few years in communities across the nation including Boulder County. Boulder County Public Health is committed to continued partnership with the City of Boulder and others to identify and implement solutions that both protect the community and provide support to those needing help,” said Lexi Nolen, Acting Director of Boulder County Public Health. “In the meantime, we have reviewed the city’s test results and concur with the remediation plan that has been created.”

According to the release, a contractor's report confirmed that the highest contamination levels were limited to public restrooms, along with some surface contamination in heavily-used seating areas. As part of the solution to correct the issue, affected furniture will be removed and the restrooms will be given a thorough cleaning. Public restrooms won't be available until that work is completed.