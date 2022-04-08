Boulder post office renamed to honor officer killed in King Soopers shooting

Officer Eric Talley was one of the 10 people who lost their lives in the March 22, 2021 shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOULDER, Colo. — A Boulder post office now bears the name of the police officer who was shot and killed while responding to the King Soopers shooting in March 2021.

Officer Eric Talley was one of the 10 people who lost their lives in the March 22, 2021 shooting at the store located at 3600 Table Mesa Drive. He was among the first officers on the scene and immediately ran into the grocery store.

Nine others were killed. They include:

Denny Stong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds 25,

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Teri Leiker, 51

Officer Eric Talley, 51

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

In the months after the shooting, Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Boulder) introduced legislation to designate the historic U.S. Post Office at 1905 15th Street in Boulder as the Officer Eric H. Talley Post Office Building.

“Officer Eric Talley is a true American hero. He gave his life protecting others, and his service and his sacrifice for the Boulder community will not soon be forgotten,” said Neguse in a release. “With the naming of the 15th Street Post Office in Boulder after Officer Talley, we hope to help honor his memory, his family, and ensure future generations know of his service to our community.”

On Thursday morning there was a formal dedication ceremony naming the building in Talley's honor.



“Officer Eric Talley loved the Boulder community. His actions, along with those of his fellow officers, undoubtedly saved dozens of our neighbors’ lives,” said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold. “Eric’s career and bravery on March 22nd epitomize his commitment to protecting and serving all of us. The renaming of the post office to honor Officer Talley will stand as a reminder of our community’s support and appreciation for his and his family’s sacrifice.”