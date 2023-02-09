Plane crashes at Douglas County golf course Saturday morning

South Metro Fire Rescue said no one on board the aircraft was injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A plane crashed at a Douglas County golf course Saturday morning, according to South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR).

The plane, a Cessna 172S, had just taken off from Centennial Airport a little after 6 a.m. The small plane ended up on its roof at Meridian Golf Course, which is just south of the airport off of Lincoln Avenue and Oswego Street, a spokesperson for South Metro said. Two people were on board of the aircraft and were not injured in the crash, fire officials said. No fuel was spilled from the plane in the crash either, SMFR said.

The plane had an emergency shortly after take off and was not able to make it back to Centennial, SMFR said. The plane flipped onto its roof about 50 yards after it touched down at the golf course. The NTSB will investigate what caused the plane to go down.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information becomes available.

SMFR and @dcsheriff on scene of a plane crash south of Lincoln Ave. and east of Oswego St. on the Meridian Golf Course. 2 people were on board the Cessna 172S and walked away with no injuries. No fire or fuel spill occurred. The aircraft departed runway 17R at Centennial Airport… pic.twitter.com/hx3nZ4VcmP — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) September 2, 2023

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS





9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

> Share your photos or video with 9NEWS through “Near Me” on the free 9NEWS app! DOWNLOAD APP FOR IPHONE HERE or DOWNLOAD APP FOR ANDROID HERE.