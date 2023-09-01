9Things to do in Colorado this Labor Day weekend

Jurassic dinosaurs come to Denver, 6 college football games kick off the season and the first Oktoberfests of the season are here.

COLORADO, USA — Happy Labor Day weekend! Although it may be the unofficial end to summer, there's still time to head outdoors and experience all that Colorado has to offer during the season.

Colorado has a packed weekend of festivals including music, food, arts, crafts, balloon, wine and beer celebrations and the dinosaurs of "Jurassic Park" are at Ball Arena in Denver.

There are early signs of autumn, however. College football is back with six games this weekend and the first Oktoberfest steins of the year will be raised in Keystone and Beaver Creek.

Check out one of these awesome events happening across the Centennial State this Labor Day weekend. Remember to share your weekend photos with the "Near Me" feature on the 9NEWS app.

Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO — The largest summer event in Colorado continues this weekend in southern Colorado. The Colorado State Fair offers a carnival, 4-H exhibits, agricultural competitions, tractor pulls, live music performances, rodeos, bake offs and amazing food options. The Colorado State Fair runs through Monday with performances from Gabriel Iglesias, Lady A, Lil Jon, Chingy, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, plus monster truck shows and a demolition derby. Check out the full fair schedule at ColoradoStateFair.com.



World Slopper-Eating Championship

PUEBLO — Major League Eating (MLE) will hold the 5th annual World Slopper-Eating Championship on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Colorado State Fair. The World Slopper Eating Championship will feature the nation's top-ranked eaters, each hoping to set a world record in the slopper-eating discipline. The Colorado beef sloppers, a staple Pueblo, consist of 1/4 lb of Colorado ground beef, topped off with a slice of cheese and served on a bottom bun and smothered in Pueblo green chile. Eaters will have eight minutes to consume as many sloppers as possible, and the eater who consumes the most sloppers within the competition wins.

Labor Day Lift Off

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Southern Colorado tradition returns this weekend with the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off. Running Saturday through Monday, the free event begins each morning with an ascension of over 70 balloons accompanied by breakfast and drinks from local vendors. Throughout each day there will be skydiving demonstrations, wakeboarding exhibitions, paddle boarding and live entertainment. Evening balloon glows are set for Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m. The Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off takes place at Memorial Park.

Windsor Harvest Festival

WINDSOR — Windsor's largest family-friendly event is back for a 101st year this Labor Day weekend. This year's Windsor Harvest Festival theme is "Harvesting Community Spirit." The festival runs from Saturday to Monday with live music, a street dance, BBQ, car show, pancake breakfast, horse-drawn carriage rides, outdoor games, beer garden, movie screening in the park, and firework show. Balloon launches are planned for Saturday and Sunday at 6:30 a.m. at Eastman Park. A parade steps off at 9 a.m. Monday. Visit WindsorHarvestFestival.com to see the complete schedule.

Labor Day Weekend in Creede

CREEDE — Creede's Labor Day Weekend celebration is packed with events including a mountain run, music, theater and more. The 37th annual Creede Mountain Run takes place Saturday. Participants will enjoy the breathtaking San Juan Mountains in 50K, 22 mile, 12 mile and two-mile runs. Registration is available online. To see the complete Labor Day Weekend schedule, visit Creede.com.

Fountain Fall Festival & Parade

FOUNTAIN — The 53rdnd annual Fountain Fall Festival and Parade arrive Monday in Fountain. The Labor Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. Monday and will run along Main Street and Ohio Avenue. The Fall Festival opens at 11:30 a.m. at John Metcalf Park.

Jurassic World Live Tour

DENVER — Life finds a way. Colorado fans of the "Jurassic World" franchise will be able to experience the majesty of its dinosaurs in a new live show this weekend. "Jurassic World Live Tour" will play Ball Arena for six performances from Friday to Sunday.

The family friendly, action-packed stage show brings to life the dinosaurs of the "Jurassic World" franchise. Organizers said the show features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, including Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus rex, with "unrivaled arena quality." The show features an original storyline, action stunts, and the legendary music of the "Jurassic World" franchise.

Water World's final weekend

FEDERAL HEIGHTS — This is the final weekend of 2023 to visit one of America's largest family water parks. Water World's final three days of operation this season are Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Water World features more than fifty attractions, from kids rides to huge thrill rides. Most food and drinks can be brought into the park making it perfect for picnics and parking is free. Avoid the lines and get your tickets online.

Elitch Gardens water park

DENVER — The Labor Day holiday is the final day to visit the water park at Elitch Gardens. Although the water park closes for the season after Labor Day, the main amusement park area will remain open weekends through Sunday, Oct. 29.

Broncos Fit 7K

DENVER — The 11th annual Broncos Fit 7K returns to Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday. All runners will receive an exclusive Broncos shirt, finisher's medal and the experience of racing across the field and crossing the 50-yard line. Register at DenverBroncos.com.

Labor Day Half Marathon, 10K and 5K

PARKER — Celebrate the holiday weekend with a half marathon, 10K or 5K. There's a distance for everyone at Monday's races at Parker's Salisbury Park. Runners of all abilities are welcome. Each participant gets a running shirt, finisher's medal, chip timing and race photos. Race registration is available at ColoradoRunnerEvents.com.

Lebanese and Middle Eastern Festival

LAKEWOOD — Saint Rafka Maronite Catholic Church is hosting its annual Lebanese and Middle Eastern Festival on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 2301 Wadsworth Blvd in Lakewood. Experience this unique cultural and culinary festival featuring authentic Lebanese and Middle Eastern cuisine and entertainment with fun for everyone.

Estes Park Labor Day Arts & Crafts Show

ESTES PARK — The Estes Park Arts and Crafts Show brings over 100 artisans to downtown Estes Park every Labor Day weekend. This year's show runs from Saturday to Monday at Bond Park. The show, when combined with the shops and restaurants of downtown, make Estes Park a great weekend destination on the edge of Rocky Mountain National Park.

Commonwheel Art Festival

MANITOU SPRINGS — Manitou Springs' Memorial Park is the site of this weekend’s Commonwheel Artists Co-op 49th annual Labor Day Weekend Art Festival. The festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday to Monday. There will be dozens of art vendors, live music, food options, beer garden and kids’ activities. Admission is free.

Keystone Oktoberfest

KEYSTONE — Oktoberfest season officially arrives with Saturday's 10th annual Oktoberfest at Keystone’s River Run Village. Attendees will be raising their steins, dancing to oompah bands and savoring delicious German fare. The festival, which runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., will have live music, food and seasonal beer. The festival will also have a kids’ area with crafts and dance performances from the Denver German Traditional Dance Group. If you buy a commemorative 2023 stein, you'll get three beer tokens. Stein tickets are available online.

Beaver Creek Oktoberfest

BEAVER CREEK — Beaver Creek’s long-running Oktoberfest is a family-friendly celebration of traditional live music, food and drink the heart of a Bavarian-inspired village. Festivities planned on Friday, Saturday and Sunday include stein-hoisting competitions, bratwurst-eating competition, kids’ zone, Oktoberfest shuffle, best-dressed contest and live music from Trachtenkapelle, The Helmet Fricker Band, The Breakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty and "American Idol" finalist Constantine Maroulis. A complete schedule can be found at BeaverCreek.com.

College football is back! There are seven major college football games being hosted in Colorado this weekend.

Washington State vs. Colorado State

Saturday at 5 p.m.

Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins

Tickets at CSURams.com

Robert Morris vs. Air Force

Saturday at 11 a.m.

Falcon Stadium, Colorado Springs

Tickets at GoAirForceFalcons.com

Midwestern State University vs. CSU Pueblo

Saturday at 6 p.m.

CSU Pueblo ThunderBowl, Pueblo

Tickets at GoThunderwolves.com

Lincoln University vs. Adams State

Saturday at 6 p.m.

Rex Stadium, Alamosa

Tickets at ASUGrizzlies.com

Texas A&M Kingsville vs. Colorado Mesa

Saturday at 1 p.m.

Stocker Stadium, Grand Junction

Tickets at CMUMavericks.com

West Texas A&M vs. Western Colorado

Saturday at 1 p.m.

Katy O. Rady Field, Gunnison

Tickets at GoMountaineers.com

Colorado Elvis Festival

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — The 2nd annual Colorado Elvis Festival will celebrate all things Elvis from the 50th anniversary celebration of Elvis on Tour to the rockabilly stylings of Johnny Cash plus tributes to Frankie Valli and Elton John. The festival runs Thursday through Saturday at the DoubleTree by Hilton DTC.

JAS Labor Day Experience

SNOWMASS — The Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience is a popular three-day music festival on the grounds outside the Snowmass Village Recreation Center. This year's 32nd annual lineup includes Foo Fighters, The Lumineers, Old Dominion, Billy Idol, Brothers Osbourne, Grace Potter, James Bay, Jade Jackson and more. The festival runs Friday to Sunday. Tickets are sold at JazzAspenSnowmass.org.

Nan Desu Kan

AURORA — The three-day Japanese culture convention Nan Desu Kan is back this weekend at Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora. Since 1997, the event has showcased traditional Japanese arts, anime, cosplay, gaming, shopping, music, dance, voice actors, competitions, charity and more. Nan Desu Kan runs Friday through Sunday. Check out the full lineup at NDKDenver.org.

Vail Duck Race

VAIL — The Vail Rotary Club is hosting its annual rubber duck race at 3 p.m. this Sunday. The club will send about 15,000 ducks down Gore Creek. The race will begin at the Covered Bridge and end at the Vail Rotary International Bridge. The owner of the first duck that enters the chute will win $5,000. This event serves as a fundraiser for the Vail Rotary which supports many Vail-area organizations. Ducks are available for adoption online.

Windsor Cruise In Car Show

WINDSOR — One of the largest car shows in northern Colorado will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Windsor Cruise In Car Show at Eastman Park will have categories in 20s and older, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and newer, trucks, and diamond-in-the-rough vehicles. There is no entry fee for car enthusiasts interested in stopping by, viewing the cars, meeting and mingling with the owners of the vehicles.

Four Corners Motorcycle Rally

DURANGO — Durango, which serves as a gateway to the world famous Million Dollar Highway, is the home of this weekend's five-day Four Corners Motorcycle Rally. There will be races, stunt shows, live music, bike shows and more. Visit FourCornersMotorcycleRally.com to see a complete event schedule.

Ouray County Rodeo

RIDGWAY — Ouray County is ready for rodeo! The 2023 Ouray County Labor Day Rodeo will be held Monday with a parade at 10 a.m. and CPRA Rodeo at 12 p.m. Active military and children under six receive free admission.

Labor Day Rodeo

TRINIDAD — The Trinidad Round-Up Association's 113th annual Labor Day Weekend Rodeo is a three-day celebration at the Las Animas County Fairgrounds. The weekend includes rodeo performances, beer garden, food vendors, mutton bustin, stick horse races, kids’ nickel scramble and more.

Yampa Valley Crane Fest

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The 12th annual Yampa Valley Crane Festival will be held Thursday to Sunday in Steamboat Springs, Hayden and Craig. The festival features four-days of mostly free events, but some activities including crane-viewing shuttles and those with limited space, require advance registration and small fee. Organizers say the best way to view cranes are the four guided crane-viewing events throughout the festival. This year’s event also will have guided crane-viewings, bird and nature walks, expert speakers, films, crane and bird art, children and family activities and more. See the full schedule at ColoradoCranes.org.

Colorado National Speedway

DACONO — Colorado National Speedway will hold two nights of Labor Day weekend racing. Short track NASCAR-sanctioned racing is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday with post-race firework shows. Tickets are available at the box office or ColoradoSpeedway.com.

Colorado Rockies vs. Toronto Blue Jays

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies have fallen short of their .500 season goals, but there is still plenty of baseball to be played. The Rockies host the Toronto Blue Jays at Coors Field from Friday through Sunday. Saturday's game has a Charlie Blackmon bobblehead giveaway. Lunch bags will be distributed to those who arrive early on Sunday.

Northern Colorado Owlz vs. Rocky Mountain Vibes

WINDSOR — Two Colorado minor league baseball rivals square off in Windsor this Labor Day weekend. The Northern Colorado Owlz host the Rocky Mountain Vibes from Wednesday through Saturday. For tickets, visit NorthernColoradoOwlz.com.

Four Corners Folk Festival

PAGOSA SPRINGS — The 27th annual Four Corners Folk Festival runs Friday to Sunday with live performances from Bruce Cockburn, Peter Rowan, Amythyst Kiah, Gangstagrass, Chatham County Line, Jim Lauderdale, Songs From The Road Band, Damn Tall Buildings and more.

Phish

COMMERCE CITY — In what's become a tradition dating back to 2011, Phish will return to Colorado over Labor Day weekend. Known for its improvisational style and dedicated fan base, the jam band will perform four concerts at Dick’s Sporting Good Park. Phish will play at the Commerce City stadium Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Phish's run in Colorado ends the band's 2023 summer tour, which started in April in Seattle. Tickets are sold at Ticketmaster.com.

Billy Idol

LOVELAND — Rock legend Billy Idol will perform at the Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch Events Complex on Saturday. Tickets are available at BudweiserEventsCenter.com and are available for purchase in-person at the box office at the Budweiser Events Center.

Jelly Roll

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — Rapper and country singer Jelly Roll will bring his new concert tour to Colorado this Labor Day weekend. Jelly Roll announced the "Backroad Baptism Tour" will make a stop at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Sunday. The performance will also feature Yelawolf, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers.

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre and although summer is flying by, but there's still time to catch a show at one of the world's best venues.

Concerts at Red Rocks are scheduled through Friday, Nov. 12, when Of the Trees with Barclay Crenshaw, Yheti, kLL sMTH, and The Librarian close out the 2023 season.

Telluride Film Festival

TELLURIDE — The 50th annual Telluride Film Festival is this Labor Day weekend. The prestigious event features many films premiering for the first time in North America. From Thursday to Monday, more than 50 programs will be screened in ten venues. The lineup of the Telluride Film Festival will not be revealed until the weekend.

Movies this weekend

Sony’s racing movie “Gran Turismo” won last weekend's box office over “Barbie.” Last weekend, U.S. movie theaters held the second annual National Cinema Day, offering $4 tickets to all films and showtimes at nearly all of the country’s theaters.

New movies this weekend

The Equalizer 3

Last weekend's box office

“Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story," $17.3 million. “Barbie,” $17.1 million. “Blue Beetle,” $12.8 million. “Oppenheimer,” $9 million. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” $6.1 million. "Meg 2: The Trench,” $5.1 million. “Strays,” $4.7 million. “Retribution,” $3.3 million. “The Hill,” $2.5 million. “Haunted Mansion,” $2.1 million.

