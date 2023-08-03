Here's the remaining concert schedule at Red Rocks this summer and fall

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre and although summer is flying by, but there's still time to catch a show at one of the world's best venues.
Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.
Concerts at Red Rocks are scheduled through Friday, Nov. 12, when Of the Trees with Barclay Crenshaw, Yheti, kLL sMTH, and The Librarian close out the 2023 season.
Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.
Red Rocks 2023 Schedule
August
- Thursday, Aug. 3 - Ween
- Friday, Aug. 4 - The Front Bottoms
- Saturday, Aug. 5 - Boygenius, Illuminati Hotties
- Sunday, Aug. 6 - Joe Bonamassa
- Monday, Aug. 7 - Gov't Mule, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening
- Tuesday, Aug. 8 - Hippie Sabotage
- Wednesday, Aug. 9 - Maggie Rogers, Alvvays
- Thursday, Aug. 10 - Parker McCollum, Larry Fleet
- Friday, Aug. 11 - Jon Pardi
- Saturday, Aug. 12 - Slightly Stoopid
- Sunday, Aug. 13 - Slightly Stoopid
- Monday, Aug. 14 - The Strokes with Weyes Blood
- Tuesday, Aug. 15 - Beck, Phoenix
- Wednesday, Aug. 16 - Beck, Phoenix
- Thursday, Aug. 17 - Mt. Joy
- Friday, Aug. 18 - Mt. Joy
- Saturday, Aug. 19 - Reggae on the Rocks
- Sunday, Aug. 20 - Santa Fe Klan, Snow Tha Product, Tornillo
- Monday, Aug. 21 - Film: Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi
- Tuesday, Aug. 22 - Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
- Wednesday, Aug. 23 - Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
- Thursday, Aug. 24 - 1964 The Tribute
- Friday, Aug. 25 - My Morning Jacket
- Saturday, Aug. 26 - My Morning Jacket
- Sunday, Aug. 27 - Vance Joy
- Monday, Aug. 28 - Duran Duran, Bastille, Nile Rodgers & Chic
- Tuesday, Aug. 29 - Duran Duran, Bastille, Nile Rodgers & Chic
- Wednesday, Aug. 30 - Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Talk
- Thursday, Aug. 31 - Rezz Rocks V: Rezz, Ivy Lab, Esseks, Rossy, ISQA
September
- Friday, Sept. 1 - Rezz Rocks V: Rezz, Ivy Lab, Esseks, Rossy, ISQA
- Saturday, Sept. 2 - The Chainsmokers
- Sunday, Sept. 3 - The Chainsmokers
- Monday, Sept. 4 - Gregory Alan Isakov
- Tuesday, Sept. 5 - Dierks Bentley
- Wednesday, Sept. 6 - Dierks Bentley
- Thursday, Sept. 7 - Janelle Monáe
- Friday, Sept. 8 - Brandi Carlile
- Saturday, Sept. 9 - Brandi Carlile
- Sunday, Sept. 10 - Sylvan Esso, Indigo De Souza
- Monday, Sept. 11 - Steve Miller Band
- Tuesday, Sept. 12 - Flume
- Wednesday, Sept. 13 - Flume
- Thursday, Sept. 14 - The Revivalists, Band of Horses, The Heavy Heavy
- Friday, Sept. 15 - Greensky Bluegrass, Teskey Brothers
- Saturday, Sept. 16 - Greensky Bluegrass, Sierra Ferrell
- Sunday, Sept. 17 - Atmosphere
- Monday, Sept. 18 - Arctic Monkeys, Fontaines D.C.
- Tuesday, Sept. 19 - Arctic Monkeys, Fontaines D.C.
- Wednesday, Sept. 20 - Sting
- Thursday, Sept. 21 - Sting
- Friday, Sept. 22 - Get the Led Out
- Saturday, Sept. 23 - Louis the Child
- Sunday, Sept. 24 - Louis The Child
- Monday, Sept. 25 - Counting Crows, Dashboard Confessional
- Tuesday, Sept. 26 - Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, Jake Worthington
- Wednesday, Sept. 27 - Tyler Childers, S.G. Goodman, Abby Hamilton
- Thursday, Sept. 28 - Tyler Childers, S.G. Goodman, Wayne Graham
- Friday, Sept. 29 - Big Gigantic
- Saturday, Sept. 30 - Big Gigantic
October
- Sunday, Oct. 1 - FKJ, Nightmares on Wax
- Monday, Oct. 2 - Masego & Hiatus Kaiyote
- Wednesday, Oct. 4 - Bert Kreischer
- Thursday, Oct. 5 - Goose
- Friday, Oct. 6 - Goose
- Sunday, Oct. 8 - Carl Cox
- Monday, Oct. 9 - The Mars Volta
- Tuesday, Oct. 10 - Thundercat
- Wednesday, Oct. 11 - San Holo
- Thursday, Oct. 12 - LSDream
- Friday, Oct. 13 - Alison Wonderland, Crooked Colours, Jon Casey
- Saturday, Oct. 14 - Midland
- Sunday, Oct. 15 - G Jones
- Monday, Oct. 16 - Ryan Adams & The Cardinals
- Tuesday, Oct. 17 - Hozier
- Wednesday, Oct. 18 - Hozier
- Thursday, Oct. 19 - Above & Beyond
- Friday, Oct. 20 - Above & Beyond
- Saturday, Oct. 21 - Liquid Stranger
- Sunday, Oct. 22 - Black Tiger Sex Machine
- Monday, Oct. 23 - Air1 Worship Now Live
- Tuesday, Oct. 24 - Gryffin
- Wednesday, Oct. 25 - Gryffin
- Thursday, Oct. 26 - Marc Rebillet
- Friday, Oct. 27 - Duke Dumont
- Sunday, Oct. 29 - Madeon
- Monday, Oct. 30 - $uicideBoy$
- Tuesday, Oct. 31 - $uicideBoy$
November
- Wednesday, Nov. 1 - Zhu
- Friday, Nov. 3 - Deadmau5
- Saturday, Nov. 4 - Deadmau5
- Friday, Nov. 5 - Anjunadeep Open Air
- Wednesday, Nov. 8 - Dirt Monkey X Jantsen
- Friday, Nov. 10 - Slander
- Sunday, Nov. 12 - Of The Trees, Barclay Crenshaw, Yheti
To learn more about Red Rocks and to see the most up-to-date concert schedule, visit redrocksonline.com.
