Where to see Fighting Falcon flyovers in Colorado

The Colorado Air National Guard said the flyovers are conducted at no additional cost to taxpayers.

AURORA, Colo. — This Fourth of July the Colorado Air National Guard will show off its air power by performing flyovers at events in Colorado.

>Video above: Colorado's 140th Wing performed flyovers around the Denver metro area in 2020.

The Guard's F-16 Fighting Falcons will take off from Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora Monday morning and make four flyovers across the state.

“The Colorado Air National Guard has a long-standing tradition of supporting our community and nation. During this Independence Day, we want to join our fellow Coloradoans in their celebrations where possible to honor those great warriors who have sacrificed so much for our state and nation,” 140th Wing Commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Southard said. “This 4th of July is about our independence, and how our independence was achieved. That’s who we want to honor."

“We take great pride in protecting our nation during conflict and helping those in our state during times of need. Adding the ‘sound of freedom’ from our F-16s to spark a little excitement for the crowds is an honor we are glad to extend to the people of Colorado,” Southard said.

The Guard said flyovers are a tradition during patriotic holidays to show dedication and support to the community.

The flyovers are performed at no additional cost to taxpayers, the Guard said. The flights are used as training for the Guard's pilots.

Here's where to see the Falcons: