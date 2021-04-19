Troopers detain, release man suspected of being a police impersonator

CSP said the 39-year-old man was a volunteer with the Aurora Police Department.

DENVER — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said a Monday morning call for a speeding sedan on U.S. 36 led to them to investigating a possible police impersonator.

Just after 6:30 a.m., CSP troopers said they got a report of a white Ford Crown Victoria that was speeding east on U.S. 36. The car was equipped with a push bumper and a light bar, as well as markings similar to a police vehicle, CSP said. A trooper pulled the car over on Interstate 25 near the Interstate 70 interchange.

When the trooper contacted the Ford's driver, a 39-year-old man from Aurora, he was wearing a dark blue battle dress uniform with American flag patches on the shoulders, body armor, a body camera and a lanyard with "Aurora Police Department" on it, CSP said.

The man had numerous items on his belt that included a firearm, extra magazines, handcuffs and a shrouded security badge, according to CSP.

Inside the car, troopers said they found a shotgun in a mounted rack, a mobile data computer, a cage, a dash camera, external spot lights and a reflective vest that had "Aurora Police Department" written on it.

The trooper detained the man and disarmed him while investigating, troopers said.

CSP said they contacted the Aurora Police Department (APD), which said the detained man was a volunteer with the department, but not a police officer. An APD spokesman confirmed that the man was certified as a volunteer but had not done any volunteer work for the department.

The items that had "Aurora Police Department" on them were confiscated, CSP said. The man was warned and was then released, according to CSP.

Troopers said they there was insufficient evidence that the man had violated the Colorado statute of "Impersonating a Peace Officer"; however, they said the case remains open.