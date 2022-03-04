Appeals court: DIA to pay over $30 million for noise violations

An agreement that allowed Denver to annex Adams County land said Denver would monitor noise levels.

DENVER — Denver International Airport owes Adams County more than $33 million for noise violations that impacted its residents between 2014 and 2016, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.

The court determined a Jefferson County judge who ordered the airport to pay $33.5 million in June 2020 was appropriate. The judge determined the airport violated an intergovernmental agreement between it and the county made over three decades ago.

DIA was found to have violated 67 class II noise exposure performance standards during the three-year period.

"We are pleased with the outcome of this appeal process," said Board of County Commissioners Chair Lynn Baca. “We had hoped all along this could be resolved amicably without having to go to court against a partner agency, but it’s important to pursue this issue on behalf of our residents who have dealt with the noise issues far too long.”

