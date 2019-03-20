DENVER — Denver police are looking for the driver of a car that grazed a firefighter who was responding to a crash Wednesday morning.

A police spokesperson said firefighters had blocked off eastbound 56th Avenue at Peoria Street when an eastbound car went around the fire truck and grazed a firefighter just before 8 a.m.

The firefighter was not injured. Police said the vehicle was a silver 2008 Dodge Charger. They do not know the license plate number or whether the driver was a man or a woman.

In a tweet, the Denver Fire Department asked drivers to move over when driving past emergencies and auto accidents so emergency responders can work safely.

The incident comes one week after Colorado State Patrol Cpl. Dan Groves was struck and killed by a passing vehicle while assisting a driver on the side of Interstate 76 in Weld County during the blizzard.

Trooper Cody Donahue was struck and killed by a truck on Interstate 25 in November 2016. In that incident, prosecutors said the driver could have moved over a lane but failed to do so.

Following Trooper Donahue's death, Colorado passed the "Move Over for Cody Act." The law stiffens penalties for drivers who fail to move over for emergency vehicles and cause injury accidents.

