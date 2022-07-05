Police fire shots at armed person at East Colfax motel after fire reported

A subject armed with a knife sparked a standoff as crews responded to a report of a fire at the motel, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — A fire at a motel in Aurora on Tuesday ended with police firing shots at a man, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

Crews from Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) responded to a report of a fire at the motel on East Colfax Avenue on Tuesday morning.

AFR first tweeted about the fire at the Ranger Motel around 11:20 a.m. The motel is located at 11220 E. Colfax Ave.

While on the scene, APD officers noticed a man who came out of a room at the motel, armed with a knife, according to police. The man went back into the room initiating a standoff with police, according to Sgt. Faith Goodrich with APD.

The eastbound lanes of Colfax Avenue were closed as police worked to end the standoff peacefully. One westbound lane of Colfax was also closed.

About an hour after the standoff had begun, APD tweeted that officers had fired shots at the man. Police did not say whether shots actually hit the man, but they did say he was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition is not known.

Firefighters got the fire under control and searched for people and pets, according to a tweet from AFR. No injuries have been reported from the fire.

Police are unsure if the barricaded person is connected to the fire, Goodrich said.

Crews are asking the public to avoid the area of Colfax Avenue between Kingston Street and Lima Street as crews continue to work the scene.

