Fort Collins Police looking for missing woman

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) is looking for a 21-year-old woman who went missing Monday night.

Winter Ryan went to bars alone and had not returned home as of Tuesday morning, according to police.

She was last seen leaving Oak Street Plaza at about 10 p.m., after sleeping there for 45 minutes, FCPS said. She appeared disoriented.

Winter is 5-feet, 8-inches tall and 140 pounds with long brown hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie under a black jacket, ripped jeans, and light-colored shoes.

At about 11 p.m. Monday, FCPS received a report of personal property belonging to Ryan that was left at a bar downtown. The property included her ID, phone, and keys.

Police took the items to Ryan's house and learned from her family that she had not returned home.

Police are concerned for Ryan's safety, due to the freezing temperatures. If anyone has seen Ryan, they're asked to call FCPS at 970-221-6540 extension 7 with any information about her location.

MISSING: Winter Ryan, 21. Went to bars alone last night, has not returned home. Last seen leaving Oak Street Plaza @ 10pm after sleeping there for 45 min, appeared disoriented. Concerned for her safety, esp. due to freezing temps. Call FCPS at 970-221-6540 x7 w/any location info. pic.twitter.com/uYsTuYstei — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) October 25, 2022

The Larimer County Search and Rescue team is responding to help in the search.

