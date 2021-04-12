Deputies put Highlands Ranch neighborhood on lockdown to investigate death

Deputies said to avoid the area of Park Central Drove in Highlands Ranch, but that there is no threat to the public.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Residents in Highlands Ranch are under a precautionary lockdown Saturday morning, as Douglas County Sherrif's Department (DCSD) works to investigate a death in that area.

Deputies said to avoid the area of Park Central Drive at this time.

They said on their Twitter to repost anything that may seem suspicious and that they are looking for an unknown person who could be dangerous.

A DCSD public information officer told 9NEWS that there is no threat to the public.

Deputies have not identified the victim and said this is still an active scene.

This is a developing story, we will update this story once we learn more.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

