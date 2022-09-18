Active search at Horsetooth Mountain for missing man

Torin Thorsgood became separated from his group on Saturday, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A search is underway for a man who became separated from his group at Horsetooth Mountain Open Space west of Fort Collins on Saturday, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Larimer County Search and Rescue, Larimer County Natural Resources rangers, and Poudre Fire Authority are helping with the search for Torin Thorsgood, who was last seen sometime on Saturday but became separated from his group. Air resources are also being utilized.

Details about exactly how and when he became separated from his group have not been released.

Anyone who has seen Thorsgard recently or knows where he is should call the Larimer County Sheriff's Office communications center at 970-416-1985.

