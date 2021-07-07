Last $1 million vaccine drawing and scholarship winners to be announced Wednesday

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to announce the final $1 million winner and the five $50,000 scholarship recipients at 2:30 p.m.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) will announce the fifth and final $1 million dollar winner of the Colorado Comeback Cash Vaccine Drawing and the last five Colorado's Comeback Cash Scholarship Drawing scholarship winners on Wednesday.

He will be joined by Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan, and COVID-19 Vaccine Campaign Manager Tara Trujilllo from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, who will give an update on vaccination efforts and back-to-school preparations.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m. in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

Sally Sliger from Mead was the first winner announced on June 5. Stephanie Ward from Littleton was the second winner. Pete Vegas was the third winner June 20. Stephanie Sharp was the fourth winner on June 25.

Under the program, first announced in May, the Colorado Lottery will hold a total of five drawings between June 4 and July 7. Anyone 18 and older who is a Colorado resident and has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be automatically entered if the Colorado Immunization Information System has your records.

Each of the five Colorado Comeback Cash Scholarship Drawing winners will receive a $50,000 scholarship as part of a public health initiative to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates. This particular program is geared toward youth between the ages of 12 and 17.

The funds will be placed in a CollegeInvest account for the student to use when they pursue postsecondary education, including higher and technical education or credential programs. The funds can be left in the interest-bearing account for future educational use.

