Commerce City police chief announces retirement

Chief Clint Nichols served seven years with Commerce City Police.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Commerce City police chief has announced his retirement from the department after seven years. Chief Clint Nichols will officially depart on July 25.

Nichols' work with the Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) followed a 23-year career as a Las Vegas police officer.

“It’s been an honor to serve this community for seven years, including five as the chief of police,” said Nichols. “I’m proud of the work our officers did in that time and the positive reforms our agency adopted to improve the delivery of public safety services for this growing and dynamic community.”

Nichols was recognized in a press release from CCPD for his work on implementing policy reforms including use of force, de-escalation and training about biased-based policing.

He is leaving the department now, per the press release, because of investigations into traffic stops while in Utah.

“I have always aimed to lead this agency with integrity and fairness. Recent circumstances indicate a perception among some that I am no longer the right person to do that, which leaves me in an untenable position to lead. In the best interests of our community and the Commerce City Police Department, I have decided to retire and allow the agency to start fresh under new leadership to continue making positive changes," a statement said.

The release said the city has commissioned its own independent investigation into these traffic stops, but the results are not ready to be released.

While at CCPD, he oversaw the You Have Options Program for sexual assault reporting and the creation of the Commerce City-Brighton Sexual Assault Taskforce, along with an increased emphasis on community policing efforts.

Nichols also saw his department through a federal review after a series of arrests for officer misconduct.

The city manager will name a new acting chief before Nichols leaves.

