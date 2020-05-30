WATCH LIVE: Hancock holding press conference to address 2nd night of violence in Denver

The mayor will speak at 1 p.m. about the George Floyd protests on Friday, which started peacefully but devolved into tear gas, fires and looting.

DENVER — As protests over the death of George Floyd continue in Denver for a third day, Mayor Michael Hancock is scheduled to address the violence that occurred for a second night in a row Friday night.

9NEWS will air the press conference at 1 p.m. outside the City and County Building on TV, and stream it on the website, app and YouTube.

The video above show remarks from Hancock and Denver's police chief on Friday.

Hancock has said the city's officers used "restraint" in response to the protesters. He held a news conference Friday afternoon calling for protests to be peaceful. He also condemned Floyd's death.

"Like many in our community, I am outraged at the senseless murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. His life matters," Hancock said. "I am proud that many in Denver have wanted to join the chorus of those across the country demanding justice and consequences for his life being taken too early."

Hancock released a statement Friday night that reads:

"What we are seeing tonight is needless, senseless and destructive. Once again, the violent actions of a few are drowning out legitimate calls for justice. Twice today, we had peaceful, successful demonstration where people expressed their outrage over the death of George Floyd. We saw them, we heard them, and they respected their cause. Unfortunately, another element with selfish motives and reckless intentions infiltrated tonight’s demonstration and incited violence with homemade explosives, rocks, bottles, graffiti and vandalism. This is not who we are, and calmer heads must prevail. Our police officers have a sworn duty to maintain everyone’s safety – and they will. People are crying out to be heard, but this violent distraction only divides us.”

This all came one day after Thursday's protest in Denver, which was a statement against police brutality after a video shared widely on social media showed a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck while he was heard saying, “I can’t breathe.”

That officer and other officers at the scene have all been fired. On Friday, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Mark Harrington announced one former officer, Derek Chauvin, has been arrested in connection with Floyd's death.

As people in Denver protested George Floyd's death for a second day, Mayor Michael Hancock said he considers the deaths of Marvin Booker, Michael Marshall and Jessie Hernandez - all officer-involved killings - to be murder.

“Those individuals were, yes, murdered by police officers,” Hancock said during an interview on Next with Kyle Clark on Friday evening: